Clyde "Sonny" Webb
Monroe - On March 6, 2020, Clyde M. "Sonny" Webb, of Monroe, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side at the age of 91.
He was born in West Monroe on January 19, 1929 to the late Leslie "Copeck" Webb and Julia Graff Dixon. With his father as his mentor, he had become a talented draftsman by the time he graduated high school in 1947. He went on to play professional baseball for the Natchez Indians, but his tenure was cut short due to him joining the Coast Guard during the Korean War and being stationed in the Philippines. He returned home and married Ellen Browne in 1955 and got his architecture degree from the University of Texas shortly after. In 1962, he moved his family home to Monroe, LA to continue his career and was pivotal in helping grow Architecture Plus into the largest architecture firm in Louisiana. He was awarded the Kitty Degree Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.
Clyde was best known for his quick wit, relentless work ethic, sharp business acumen, and unwavering dedication to his friends and family. His contagious love for life and adventurous spirit will live on in his children and grandchildren. Never one to be defined by his age, he was still doing backflips off of his rope swing and diving into the bayou well into his 80s. Sonny was always well read, and there was no topic he hadn't researched, nor was there a crossword puzzle he couldn't solve. Whether it was water-skiing, architecture, baseball, or cooking his signature ribs, he excelled at everything he set his mind to.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Ellen Browne Webb. He is survived by his children, Greg Webb and wife Suzie of Ridgeland, MS, Mike Webb and wife Robin of Monroe, LA, and Missy Webb Marshall of Monroe, LA; grandchildren, David Webb and wife Katherine, Sarah Marshall and fiancé Gilad Rosenthal, Morgan Webb, Scott Marshall, Mary Webb, Mitchell Webb, Matthew Webb; and great-grandchild Caroline Webb.
All friends are invited to join our family for a celebration of Clyde's life from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bayou DeSiard Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America at www.hdsa.org.
