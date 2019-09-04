Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
1994 - 2019
Cody Tyler Bridges Obituary
Cody Tyler Bridges

Dallas, TX - Funeral service for Cody Tyler Bridges will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, September 5, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe with Rev. Wiley Cole officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cody was born on July 18, 1994, in Monroe, LA, and passed away on August 30, 2019, in Dallas, TX. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Todd Bridges; grandparents, Gloria and Allen Wigginton; and grandfather, Kenneth Bridges. Cody graduated from West Monroe High School in 2012, and received his Bachelor's Degree from ULM. He worked for Vantage and with numerous doctor's offices in the Monroe and West Monroe area. Cody was currently working with Children's Health Hospital in Dallas, TX.

Survivors include his mother, Tammie Wigginton Bridges and her fiancée, Kenny Justice; twin brother, Zachary Bridges and his fiancée, Haley Kinney; grandmother, Millicent Bridges; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Hahn Bridges, Micah Bridges, Ricky Bridges, Richard Fletcher, John Murray, and Tommy Moore.

Visitation will be from 4:00PM until 7:00PM Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.

Memorials may be made to Pilots for Patients, 3127 Mercedes Drive, Monroe, LA 71201.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on Sept. 4, 2019
