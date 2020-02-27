Resources
Winnsboro - Funeral services for Cornelia "Connie" Walters Etier of Winnsboro, formerly of Hebert, will be held at noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from the chapel of Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia, LA with Bro. Brian Rankin officiating. Interment will follow at Etier Cemetery, Hebert, LA. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 AM until time of service.

Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia
Published in The News Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
