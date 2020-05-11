|
|
Cresence Gale Howard
Monroe - A private family memorial service for Mrs. Cresence Gale Howard, 97, of Monroe, LA will be held at a later date.
Cresence Gale Howard "Miss Cres" of St. Francis Hospital Personnel Depart. has passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born in Fredericksburg, VA in 1923. Soon married T.C. "Bill" Howard and began 10 years of travel in Europe and Hawaii.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Major T.C. Howard; and two sons, Mark W. Howard and Gary Lee Howard.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Howard of Monroe.
Having always had a love of animals, she requests that any memorials be made to River City Cats Shelter, 5302 Desiard St, Monroe, LA 71203.
Published in The News Star from May 11 to May 12, 2020