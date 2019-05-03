Curtis Givens, Sr.



Choudrant - Funeral services for Curtis Givens, Sr. will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Bro. David Mixon will be officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.



Curtis was born January 12, 1948 in Chase, LA and passed away May 1, 2019 in Ruston. He was preceded in death by Jesse and Grace Goodman Givens; siblings, Eloise Holloway, Kenneth Givens, M.C. Givens and Dorothy Miley. Curtis was a chief inspector in the pipeline industry.



Curtis is survived by the mother of his three children; Mae Givens; children, Tonya Givens Brown and husband Mike, Bubba Givens and wife Dana and Torie McManus and husband Colby, step-daughter Teresa Powell and husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Trevor and Nolan Brown, Shelby, Kurtlyn and Drake Givens, Dylan, Carter, Madison, Brantley and Ben McManus; sisters and brothers, Melvin Givens, Polly Rayburn, Aubrey Givens, Joyce Landry and Ralph Givens.; sister-in-law, JoAnn Givens; numerous nieces and nephews and his loving companion and service dog Sweet Boy.



A special thanks to his friend, Denise Skipper.



West Monroe, LA Published in The News Star on May 3, 2019