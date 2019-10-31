|
Cynthia June Brown
Monroe - Cynthia June Brown, 60, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina on June 1, 1959, to Ivan Oliver and Barbara Allaire Thurston Brown. Ivan was in the Air Force, and from 1960 to 1974 they lived in the Azores, Portugal; Tacoma, Washington; Lubbock, Texas; and Altus, Oklahoma. Upon his retirement, the family moved to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, where Cindy graduated from Prairie Grove High School in 1977. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1981 and her Master's in Environmental Engineering in 1983, both at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and her Master's of Business Administration at Thomas College in Maine in 1992.
From 1983 to 2001, Cindy worked for International Paper in Mobile, Alabama; Jay, Maine; Odenton, Maryland; and Hampton, South Carolina. From 2001-2006, she worked for Nevamar Company in Hampton, South Carolina and from 2006 until her death in 2019, she worked for Graphic Packaging in West Monroe, Louisiana. She was an active member of Lea Joyner United Methodist Church, participating in mission trips, bible studies, and the Soul Sisters Sunday School Class. She enjoyed scrapbooking and other creative activities, traveling, and photography. With no children of her own, she shared her love with her nieces and nephews, and was mom to numerous feline children.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Barbara Brown.
Survivors include one sister, Juanita Smith and husband, Rick of Austin, Texas; and two brothers, Rodney Brown and wife, Amy of Nixa, Missouri; and Randy Brown and wife, Kathy of Belton, Texas; nieces and nephews, Erika Czarnocki and husband, Brandon of Round Rock, TX, Jason Smith and wife, Tiffany of Liberty Hill, TX, Jeff Brown and wife, Jessica of Los Angeles, CA, Matt McCall and wife, Sam of Springfield, MO, Stephen Brown of Springfield, MO, Brittany Douglas of Belton, TX, and Spencer Brown and wife, Sierra of Belton, TX; grand nieces and nephews, Nico Marie and Pamela Lynn (Plynn) of Liberty Hill, TX, Liam, Sam, and Bella of Belton, TX, and Link of Springfield, MO.
Visitation will be at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Lea Joyner United Methodist Church in Monroe, LA. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Ben McGhee and Rev. Betty Swanson officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.
Memorials can be sent to Lea Joyner United Methodist Church, , or a .
