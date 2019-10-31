Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Lea Joyner United Methodist Church
Monroe, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Lea Joyner United Methodist Church
Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia June Brown


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia June Brown Obituary
Cynthia June Brown

Monroe - Cynthia June Brown, 60, went to be with the Lord on October 24, 2019. She was born in Charleston, South Carolina on June 1, 1959, to Ivan Oliver and Barbara Allaire Thurston Brown. Ivan was in the Air Force, and from 1960 to 1974 they lived in the Azores, Portugal; Tacoma, Washington; Lubbock, Texas; and Altus, Oklahoma. Upon his retirement, the family moved to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, where Cindy graduated from Prairie Grove High School in 1977. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1981 and her Master's in Environmental Engineering in 1983, both at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and her Master's of Business Administration at Thomas College in Maine in 1992.

From 1983 to 2001, Cindy worked for International Paper in Mobile, Alabama; Jay, Maine; Odenton, Maryland; and Hampton, South Carolina. From 2001-2006, she worked for Nevamar Company in Hampton, South Carolina and from 2006 until her death in 2019, she worked for Graphic Packaging in West Monroe, Louisiana. She was an active member of Lea Joyner United Methodist Church, participating in mission trips, bible studies, and the Soul Sisters Sunday School Class. She enjoyed scrapbooking and other creative activities, traveling, and photography. With no children of her own, she shared her love with her nieces and nephews, and was mom to numerous feline children.

Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Barbara Brown.

Survivors include one sister, Juanita Smith and husband, Rick of Austin, Texas; and two brothers, Rodney Brown and wife, Amy of Nixa, Missouri; and Randy Brown and wife, Kathy of Belton, Texas; nieces and nephews, Erika Czarnocki and husband, Brandon of Round Rock, TX, Jason Smith and wife, Tiffany of Liberty Hill, TX, Jeff Brown and wife, Jessica of Los Angeles, CA, Matt McCall and wife, Sam of Springfield, MO, Stephen Brown of Springfield, MO, Brittany Douglas of Belton, TX, and Spencer Brown and wife, Sierra of Belton, TX; grand nieces and nephews, Nico Marie and Pamela Lynn (Plynn) of Liberty Hill, TX, Liam, Sam, and Bella of Belton, TX, and Link of Springfield, MO.

Visitation will be at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Lea Joyner United Methodist Church in Monroe, LA. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Ben McGhee and Rev. Betty Swanson officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Memorials can be sent to Lea Joyner United Methodist Church, , or a .

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -