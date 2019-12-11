|
|
Dale R. Williamson
Flower Mound, TX - Dale R. Williamson entered into eternal peace on Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home in Flower Mound, TX, in the arms of his wife and children. Dale was born to Raymond and Annie Mae Curl Williamson on July 3, 1956, in Rayville, LA. Retired from the life insurance industry, Dale enjoyed fishing, hunting for arrowheads, gardening, visiting with friends at The Kitchen roundtable, and routing for his LSU Tigers. A loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle, he cherished spending time with his fur babies, special companions and nieces Kate and Elizabeth Traylor, and his beautiful granddaughters. Although he will never hold Hadley Mae in his earthly arms, he will always be her guardian angel.
Left to cherish Dale's memories are his wife of 39 years, Debra Traylor Williamson; son, Daniel Ryan Williamson (Brenna); daughter, Tara Elizabeth Hudson (Matthew); granddaughters, Annabel Nola and Layla Grace Williamson and Hadley Mae Hudson due on December 18. He is also survived by his "Mom", Mary Traylor; brothers, Kelly Williamson (Cathy) and James E. Traylor, Jr. (Brandi); sisters, Belinda Beckley (Billy) and Terri L. Kent (Dave); aunts, Dot O'Neal, Jean Baker, Helen Moore, and Joyce Bennett; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. in the memorial chapel at Christ Church in West Monroe with his nephew Pastor Jeffrey Kent officiating. Eulogy will be delivered by his son Ryan. Interment will follow in Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe. Friends are invited to wear their purple and gold to celebrate Dale's life.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Williamson, Matthew Hudson, Jay Traylor, Jeremy Kent, Sid Kilcrease, and Charles Tidwell.
Memorials can be made to Christ Church or to a pet rescue society of your choice.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019