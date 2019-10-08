|
Dan N. Stout
West Monroe - Funeral services for Dan N. Stout will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 11, 2019 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3834 Jonesboro Road West Monroe. Pastor Phillip French will officiate. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens. Visitation will be held Thursday, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Dan was born January 12, 1950 in Longview, Texas and passed away October 6, 2019 in West Monroe, LA. Dan served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart and several combat awards. After returning from combat he received an invitation to serve on a 400 Man USMC Honor Guard that served in ceremonial events at The White House and other Presidential events around Washington D.C. He earned an education degree at LSU and taught at several high schools in Lincoln and Jackson Parish. After retiring as an educator, he never quit working and enjoyed his time with family. His heart's desire was to share the gospel to those he came in contact with. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Holvis Stout and an infant sister Betty.
Dan is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen Stout; son, Andrew Stout and wife Emilie; 3 grandchildren; Kyla-Drue Stout, Sadie Norwood and Austin Norwood; brother, Homer Stout and wife Eddie; nephew, Jon Stout, niece, Karen James; numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to BEAMS Bible Ministry, 15444 Duckworth Road, Gulfport, MS 39503.
