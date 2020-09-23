Dan Paul White
Monroe - Dan Paul White was born March 16, 1956, and went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2020. After winning a lengthy and courageous battle with COVID-19, Dan passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home on Sterlington Rd. at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020, with Reverend Charles Dupree officiating. A private family interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Dan was born in Monroe, Louisiana to Paul and Mary Lou White. He was the second oldest of four children. His father, Paul White, preceded him in death by just three months.
Dan lived in Monroe his entire life. He graduated from Neville High School and Northeast Louisiana State University. Dan had an unfortunate accident 23 years ago that left him paralyzed on his right side and with speech difficulties. This would have caused many to give up, but not Dan. He and his parents lived a full and happy life together for 23 years taking care of each other.
Dan loved people and people loved him. He loved his family. He never had children so his siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins were extra special to him. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He was a big fan of Elvis, the Beatles, John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Johnny Carson and could do a wonderful job of imitating them. He was a big football fan, especially the Neville Tigers and New Orleans Saints.
Most importantly, Dan loved the Lord. He loved his College Place Baptist Church and Parkview Baptist Church families. Sunday school and church services were the highlight of his week and he rarely missed.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou White; siblings, Amy Kay Hoover, Sandy Elizabeth Brake, Dr. Kelly Estes White (Tami); nieces, Abby Wright, Meghan Eidner, Madison Hoover, Katie White; and nephews, Patrick Hoover and Harris White
Special thanks to Dr. Scott Howard and the extraordinary hospitalists, ICU nurses, and respiratory therapists at Christus Highland Shreveport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkview Baptist Church or the Baptist Children's Home.
Online Registry/Condolence: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Monroe, LA