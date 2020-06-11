Daniel Andrew Pressley
Daniel Andrew Pressley, 62, died June 9, 2020 at his home in Baton Rouge. Daniel was born July 14, 1958 in Orange, Texas. He graduated from LSU in 1983 and was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He worked as a mortgage banker for Chase Bank for nearly forty years.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Furr Pressley; daughters, Hannah and Sarah; sons, Jacob and Caleb Pressley; parents, Charles and Ann Pressley; sister, India Pressley Maddox (Richard) and Alise Pressley Armstrong; sister in-law, Kim Furr Beale (Tom); mother in-law, Jeanette Furr.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Pressley.
Daniel was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, tennis, fishing, and boating. He loved making holidays extraordinary for his children and was known for getting his kids out of bed at 2:00 am to see solar events complete with hot chocolate and blankets. He was a great host for LSU football games and loved family gatherings every summer at the beach house. He was known as The Condor to his Kappa Sigma brothers and the highlight of his year was their annual dove hunt. He will be greatly missed at this year's 43rd Annual Dove Hunt.
A funeral service is scheduled for 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the chapel of Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St., Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A private burial service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery, Baton Rouge.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Elizabeth Foundation, 8054 Summa Ave Suite A, Baton Rouge LA 70809 or www.stelizabethfoundation.org.
Pallbearers serving will be, Jacob Pressley, Caleb Pressley, Mike Webb, Rob Curry, Curt Leake, and Rick Maley.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.