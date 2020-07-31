Daniel Vance Loflin, Jr.
Monroe - A private family graveside service for Mr. Daniel Vance Loflin, Jr., 91, of Monroe, LA, will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA with Rev. Brian Mercer officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road.
Daniel Vance Loflin, Jr. was born April 29, 1929 in Haynesville, LA and was raised in Gladewater, Texas. Mr. Loflin passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence in Monroe, LA. His parents, Maurice Baucum Loflin and Daniel Vance Loflin, Sr., moved from Gladewater to Dallas, Texas, in 1948. D.V. Loflin, Jr. attended Texas A&M for 2 years and transferred to Southern Methodist University, where he graduated in 1951.He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon at SMU. Mr. Loflin moved to Monroe, Louisiana in 1951. He became owner and manager of Northeast Louisiana Wholesale Oil and Gas, Co. until he retired. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Monroe, LA.
Mr. Loflin is preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Baucum Loflin and Daniel Vance Loflin, Sr.; sister, Margaret Marshal Loflin; and brother, John Neal Loflin.
He is survived by his wife, Nell Pace Loflin; three children, Lynn Loflin (Stu), John Wesley "Wes" Loflin (Kim), and Kathleen Jena Loflin; three step children, Joni Pace Snead, Robert Pace, Jr., and Bryan Pace; grandchildren, Nicki Loflin Sampognaro (Frank), John Reed Loflin (Rebecca), Ian Wexelbaum, Amanda Breard, Molly Snead Hilton, Madelyn Snead, Bethany Pace, Ben Pace, and Jonathan Pace; two great grandchildren, Zane Israel Loflin and John Henry Hilton. D. V. Loflin will be remembered by his entire extended family as a caring husband, father, and grandfather.
Pallbearers will be Robert Pace, Bryan Pace, Frank Sampognaro, John Reed Loflin, Bob Fudickar, and Gates Goza.
Memorial may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous "AA" on their website, https://contribution.aa.org/
or First United Methodist Church in Monroe, LA.
