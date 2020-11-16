Danny W. Martin
Sterlington - The Family requests everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Danny W. Martin, 69, of Sterlington, LA, will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Sterlington Holiness Tabernacle in Sterlington, with Rev. Tracy Boyd and Rev. Eugene Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2019, at Sterlington Holiness Tabernacle.
