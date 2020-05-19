Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
Friday, May 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
More Obituaries for Dannye Parks
Dannye Wayne Parks

Dannye Wayne Parks


1947 - 2020
Dannye Wayne Parks Obituary
Dannye Wayne Parks

West Monroe - Funeral services for Dannye Wayne Parks, 73, of West Monroe, will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, May 22, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, with Rev. Tom Carter and Jim Jerkins officiating. Interment will follow in Hasley Cemetery in West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 1:30 PM until time of service.

Dannye was born in Bastrop, LA on March 24, 1947 to his parents, John Buck Parks and Mary Ella Graves Parks, and passed from this life at his home May 19, 2020, surrounded by his family. After graduating high school, he attended trade school and worked as Lead Service Man for over thirty years for Ouachita Coca Cola. He was also a member of Ridge Avenue Baptist Church.

Daddy was a hard worker and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved his wife, kids, family, and friends, and there was nothing he wouldn't do for them.

Dannye is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Sharon Cooper Parks; daughter, Shea Albritton and husband Scott; sons, John Parks and wife, Dr. Adrienne Williams, and Brandon Parks and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Danielle Smith and husband, Brett, Savannah and Emma Albritton, Spencer Evans, and Joe Cooper Parks; great-grandchildren, Asher and Jude Smith, and Emerie and Stella Evans; siblings, Bob, Annie Joe, Bobbye Faye, Mike, Randy, Vicky, Alice, and Annette; sister-in-law, Kathy Hammett and husband Tim; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Charles Johnston, Dickie Shell, Joe Cooper Parks, Spencer Evans, Ron Lawson, and Brett Smith.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Cindi Butts with Heart of Hospice for the wonderful care she provided for Dannye.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Faith over Fear Foundation or to .

Online Registry/ Condolence: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020
