|
|
Darrell Crowell
West Monroe -
Funeral services for Darrell Crowell will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Pastor Michael Stravato will officiate. Interment will follow at Chatham Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 1:00 PM until service time at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Darrell was born February 8, 1940 in Eros, LA and passed away November 25, 2019 in West Monroe. He served in the United States Army and retired as a millwright. He was an avid fisherman and was a member of Clean Water Bass Club of NELA. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Crowell.
Darrell is survived by his daughter, Angie Osbon and husband Ronnie; 3 grandchildren, Whitney Jackson, Kyle Osbon and husband Di'Anna and Zach Osbon and fiancé Rachael Patterson; 2 great-grandchildren, Everly Jackson and Emory Osbon.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019