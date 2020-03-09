|
|
Darrell Tennyson Adkerson
Cedar Hill - Darrell Tennyson Adkerson, age 84, passed away at home in Cedar Hill, Texas, on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born in Elk City, Okla. on a farm and later moved to Checotah, Okla., where he threw four newspaper routes, worked for a butcher every day for three years, and also at an auto dealership. At age 15, he bought his first car for $16, a Model A Coupe. Darrell played high school football, where he was affectionately known by all the players as "chili bowl". Upon graduation from Checotah High School in 1955, Darrell joined the United States Air Force for four years with the 352nd Tactical Fighter Squadron. He flew across the Atlantic six times for three conflicts: Lebanon Crisis, Adonna, Turkey, and Aviano, Italy. He received three medals while serving our country. Darrell later worked for NCR for 45 years, starting in Wichita Falls, Texas. In 1967, he was promoted and moved to Fort Worth. He obtained his college associate degree in Business Management and Engineering. Darrell was soon after transferred to San Antonio and then to Dallas to manage the NCR major bank computer systems. He retired at age 64. He also was a 32nd degree Master Mason and High 12 Member, American Legion Commander, Shriner Hospital sponsor. Darrell T. is survived by his son Darrell G. and his wife, Lynne; grandson, Alex and his wife, Stephanie; granddaughters, Julie and Shannon; sisters, Loretta Farmer and Edna Lou Emerson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ethel Adkerson; and his son, Gary. Darrell was married 22 years to Bobbie Lou Daniels, and 17 years to Patsy Rushing. Visitation with the family is from 6 - 8 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Jaynes Memorial Chapel. Funeral services are 11:00am, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 403 South Main Street, Duncanville, Texas, 75116. Interment will be at the Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020