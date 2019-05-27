|
|
David Earl Freeman
West Monroe, LA - Graveside service for Mr. David Earl Freeman of West Monroe, LA will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 9am-11am, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the funeral home. David was born November 19, 1949 and passed from this life on May 25, 2019 at the age of 69. He was a lifetime resident of West Monroe.
David was a retired owner of Shipley Donuts; There he had worked almost all of his life with his family.
He had many hobbies and habits. He enjoyed daily dice rolls and spending time with friends at the bar.
He had friends of all types from his drag racing days at Harmon's to his pool playing at O'Banion's and golfing at the Muni.
He is preceded in death by his parents L.E. and Mary Ethel Freeman; two brothers, James Roger and Teddy Richard; nephew, Tony Joe Freeman.
He is survived by two daughters, Mary Melissa, and husband Dan Hoover, Sara Lizabeth and husband Gray Risinger and son D.J. Freeman; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be his J-Max family.
Griffin Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 27, 2019