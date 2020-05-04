|
David Jack Crews
Columbia - David Jack Crews, AKA "Fred", was born on March 3, 1953 in Jena, Louisiana. He passed away on April 30, 2020 in Monroe, Louisiana at the age of 67. David was raised in Enterprise, Louisiana and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1971. He married Jeanette Jones in 1972. They had two children, Nicole and Duane.
For David, access to Louisiana bayous, rivers, and lakes was an absolute necessity to nurture his love of fishing, hunting, and outdoor life. David enjoyed grilling meat, making smoked sausage, and frying fish. We all enjoyed the fruits of his labors. David's son, Duane and his wife Amanda carry on this tradition at Mad Jacks Restaurant in Columbia.
With the tools of mathematics and leadership learned at EHS and one year at ULM, David was able to work in the oilfield and become a member of an incredible league of Catahoula and Caldwell men working as directional drillers in oilfields around the world. Many of his years were spent working off the California coast on offshore platforms and commuting home by air.
David's parents were Rev. Jack H. Crews and Boncile Cooper Crews of Enterprise, now deceased. David is survived by his beloved mate, Ramona Gilmore. David leaves one son, Duane Crews and wife Amanda and their son Jack Hart Crews of Columbia, one daughter, Nicole Crews James and husband Gary and their two sons, Alexander and William James of New Jersey, and one sister, Hannah Crews Clark and husband D. H. Clark and their daughter Jennifer Clark Richardson and husband Charles and their daughter, Caroline. David loved his extended family of nieces and nephews, friends and relatives. David leaves a host of many lifelong and newer friends. David Crews loved people. He would help you any way he could and give you the shirt off his back or the sausage biscuit out of his hand. He will be missed. He returns to the earth and water of Louisiana from which he came to live in God's Spirit.
A private family service will be held at Jena City Cemetery, Jena, Louisiana.
Riser and Son Funeral Home, Columbia
Published in The News Star from May 4 to May 5, 2020