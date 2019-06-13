|
David Malcolm Hill, Sr.
Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of David Malcolm Hill, Sr., 54, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at North Monroe Baptist Church West Chapel with Mr. Brunson Moss and Rev. Charles Dupree officiating. Interment will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA.
David was born on July 10, 1964 and passed away at his residence in Monroe, LA, on June 11, 2019. He was a retired Fireman with the City of Monroe, was a member of the International Association of Arson Investigators and a member of the Louisiana Chapter of Arson Investigators. David is preceded in death by his father, Donald Malcolm Hill; and his brother, Howard Marcus Hill.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Dana Fuller Hill; children, David Malcolm Hill, Jr. (DJ), Dawson Michael Hill, Hailey Morgan Hill, Taylor Whitney Hill, and Codi Hill Bridges and husband Ian; mother, Patricia Howard Hill; brother, Gregory Donald Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Trey Fluitt, Ric Abbott, Wade Jackson, Kevin Telano, Steve Descant, John Newcomer, Tommy James, and Justin Yruegas. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Monroe Fire Department and also the Ouachita High School Baseball Team.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to the or to the .
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on June 13, 2019