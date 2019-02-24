|
|
David "Papa" Mullins
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mr. David Mullins, 67, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 25, 2019 at Ouachita Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA with Rev. Billy Taylor and Rev. Buddy Wade officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
David was born on August 21, 1951 in Monroe, LA and passed away on February 21, 2019, surrounded by his family, following a lengthy and recurring illness. He was a member of Immanuel Worship and Fellowship Church, where in 1996 he was called to preach the gospel. David was recently retired from Progressive Coatings, where he worked in the Technical Support for the ink and coating division. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jonita Bellmore Thompson, and grandmother, Annie Bellmore.
David's love for God and his Faith in his Savior was strong. His devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was obvious to all who knew him. He loved his country, and served in the United States Marine Corps, as a Rifle Instructor. His home was always full of laughter, love, and family dinners around the kitchen table. Talking about hunting and fishing was usually the topic of discussion and anyone that stopped by to visit stayed for hours exchanging stories about one or both of those subjects! He always loved getting his hunting magazines in the mail and had a secret love for watching Wheel of Fortune. He was a mentor and friend to anyone that needed his guidance and he was always eager to help those who needed him. He will truly be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Antoinette "Toni" Mullins; children, David "Bubba" Mullins (Kandy), Jennifer Allbritton (Mark), and Amanda Mullins, all of West Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Dillon "Bud" Mullins (Mackenzie), Hannah "Froggy" Beaudion (Ryan), Kaitlin "Cooter Brown" Ganey (Doug), and Jeremiah "Bo" Mullins; great grandchildren, Logan and Lucas Beaudion, and Henley and Thomas Mullins; siblings, Ellen Jones (Pete), Ramona Mullins, Cindy Magee (Joey), and his life-long friend that he called "brother", Mike King (DeWanna); along with numerous nieces and nephews and other close family.
Pallbearers will be David "Bubba" Mullins, Mark Allbritton, Dillon "Bud" Mullins, Ryan Beaudion, Doug Ganey, and Jeremiah "Bo" Mullins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sam Weideman, Jarrod Gates, Mike Dickey, Josh Magee, Darin Patrick, Mike Patrick, and Rusty Patrick.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 24, 2019