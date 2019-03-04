Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
West Monroe - Funeral services for Deanna Coleman, 80, wife of Harold W. Coleman, will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe with Pastor Gerald Brinkley officiating. Interment will follow at Chatham Cemetery in Chatham, LA. Visitation will be held Wednesday at 12:00 pm until time of service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 4, 2019
