Debbie Etoile Oglesby Johnston
Harrisonburg - On Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020, Debbie Etoile Oglesby Johnston, 79 of Harrisonburg, LA moved to her heavenly home. Debbie was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and her family. She set an example for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that will lead them all their lives.
Debbie loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart, and she loved God's word. Debbie was a powerful prayer warrior and Heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Johnston is preceded in death by her parents; Julian Marshall and Harvey Bell Fife Oglesby; sister, Maudie Bell Fitch; brothers, Julian Wayne Oglesby, James Baxter Oglesby and Gary Don Oglesby.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry Johnston; and two daughters, Julia Gilmore and husband, Gerald, and Karen Johnston. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Mindy Spillers and husband, Colby; Drew Wiggers and wife, Sunny and Julian Serrato; five great-grandsons, Cole Spillers, Braden Spillers, David Michael Wiggers, Joseph Wiggers, and John Luke Wiggers.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Johnston will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Harrisonburg, LA. The family will receive visitors from 12:00 until the time of service. Social distancing and masks will be required. Officiating the service will be Dr. Philip Caples. Interment will be at Harrisonburg Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro. Honoring Mrs. Johnston as pallbearers will be Eron Borne, Clay McGuffee, Jeff Pentecost, David Mitchell, Mike McGuffee, Robert Bradley, Ken Terry, and Greg Terry.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Harrisonburg First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 707, Harrisonburg, LA 71340.
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Winnsboro, LA