Services
Bates Family Funeral Home Llc
601 E Front St
De Kalb, TX 75559
(903) 667-2009
Deborah Middleton "Bo" Plum

Deborah Middleton "Bo" Plum Obituary
Deborah "Bo" Middleton Plum

Deborah "Bo" Middleton Plum born June 22, 1949 was called home Saturday afternoon January 11, 2020. She was a graduate of Neville; she sang in the Chorale at NLU and spent her career working in customer service and human resources as she loved working with people. Deborah could surely carry a conversation. She loved her family fiercely. She was a gifted singer along with her sisters. She was tremendously proud of her daughters and her grandchildren. She was adored by many and her loss is felt deeply and profoundly by those who loved her. She will always be loved and sorely missed.

Deborah is preceded in death by her parents, Ida Wayne Meeks and Huey P. Middleton, her sister Vickie Middleton and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her husband Donald W. Plum of Queen City, TX, her daughters Melissa Baines Haisty of West Monroe, LA and her husband Ronny C. Haisty, Jr., Shelaine Baines Reynolds and husband Keith Lee Reynolds of West Monroe, step children Angie Plum Chapman and husband Matt of Austin, TX, Dewayne Plum and wife Sarah of Austin, TX, grandchildren Jessica Haisty, Jacob Haisty and wife AnnaBeth Haisty, and Sophie Plum, her siblings Phyllis Middleton Gates and husband Ronald Gene, Kathy Middleton Aaron and husband Randy, Penny Middleton Bragg and husband Mark and brother Phil Middleton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of her life will be held at Cedar Grands Event Center in West Monroe, LA on February 1, 2020 from 2-4pm.
Published in The News Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
