Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
Debra Karen Carson Trahan


1954 - 2020
Debra Karen Carson Trahan Obituary
Debra Karen Carson Trahan

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Ms. Debra Karen Carson Trahan of West Monroe will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home-West Monroe, with Rev. Bruce Rux officiating. Debra will be laid to rest follow at Union Grove Cemetery-Lillie, LA following the services. The family will receive guests from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to the services.

Debra was born September 6, 1954 in Monroe, LA and passed away February 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy F. Carson; brother, Martin K. Carson.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen M. Trahan; son, Benjamin W. Trahan; father, Loy M. Carson; sisters, Laurie C. Tannehill and husband Tom, Molly C. May and husband Tom; sister-in-law, Rhonda S. Carson; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Carson, Jody Carson, Tom Tannehill, Adam Tannehill, Tom May, Gary Smith, Tim Smith and Barry Priest. Honorary Pallbearer will be Keith Carson.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Caring Hands Hospice, Graceminster Presbyterian Church and Fair Park Baptist Church for their love shown to our family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Published in The News Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
