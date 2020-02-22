Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Swartz Assembly of God
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Swartz Assembly of God
1937 - 2020
Delores Humphries Obituary
Delores Humphries

Monroe - Funeral services for Delores Humphries, 82, of Monroe, will be held at 12:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020, at Swartz Assembly of God with Rev. Gerald Lewis and Rev. Bill Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Monday at the church.

Mrs. Humphries was born September 21, 1937 and passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was a member of the West Monroe class of 1957, they met monthly. She graduated from Northeast Louisiana University in 1961 with a BS in Mathematics, in 1968 with a Masters, a CPA in 1984, and a Notary in 1986. She was a math teacher at Delta High School. She was a very active member of Swartz First Assembly of God, where she was Secretary/Treasurer.

Mrs. Humphries was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Humphries; parents, Harmon West and Emma Anding; and sisters, Lula West Parnell and Lottie West Fisher; brothers, Murray West and Al West.

Survivors include son, Greg Humphries; sisters, Retha West Andrews and Geneva Guillot; and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Melvin Burrows, Brandon Stricklin, Hunter Loftin, Steven West, Marvin Pruitt, and Brad Boudreaux.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
