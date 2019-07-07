|
Delores M. "Dee" Monsoor
Onalaska, WI - Delores M. "Dee" Monsoor, 69 of Onalaska, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Bethany Riverside Care Center, La Crosse. She was born in La Crosse on June 21, 1950 to George and Mary (Dick) Monsoor. She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1968 and immediately went to work at La Crosse Telephone as an operator. In 1984 she transferred to Michigan, working as a customer service supervisor. In 1986 Dee was promoted to Monroe, LA, Corporate Headquarters for Century Tel where she served as a Regulating Analyst. Upon her retirement, she returned home to Onalaska after a battle with lung cancer to be close to family and friends.
Dee loved to travel and had traveled to each coast, New York, San Francisco, Florida, Maine and many places in between. Every Halloween she traveled to Galena, Il, and was locally famous as one of the "Galena Witches". Strolling the main Street in costume and having a wonderful time.
Dee did beautiful cross stitch, enjoyed reading, politics, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her beloved brothers Richard (Gloria) Monsoor and Sam Monsoor. Nieces and nephews Mark Monsoor, Vicki (Tim) Malone, Christine Monsoor, Joseph Monsoor, Tina (Mike) Rude, Bradley (Laura) Johnson and Dennis Johnson Jr., sisters in law Kathy Schultz, Judy Johnson and many other great, great-great nieces, nephews and other beloved family member and friends to whom she was grateful for all their help and support. Dee was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John, her sister Rita, her step father Lyle, step brothers Dennis, Kenneth and Charles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, La Crosse. Friends may call on the family Thursday evening from 5 until 7 pm at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska chapel, 907 Sand Lake Rd. Visitation will also take place at the church on Friday one hour prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Dee's memory.
Published in The News Star on July 7, 2019