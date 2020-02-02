Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Delores McMillon

Delores McMillon Obituary
Delores McMillon

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Delores McMillon, 73, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA, with Rev. Morgan McCallister officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Delores McMillon was born October 15, 1946 and passed away January 30, 2020. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was also a school bus aide for OPSB and loved taking care of the children on the bus. Mrs. McMillon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Those waiting to welcome her home were her father, James Thompson; her son, Mark McMillon; and her great granddaughter, Willow Gene Antley.

Survivors include her husband, James McMillon; son, Johnny McMillon and wife Jennifer; daughter, Kristie Walker and husband Trent; sister, Rita Schaar; and her twin sister, Dee Graham; nine grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Ethan McMillon, Nick McMillon, Brian Ray, Devin Antley, Jeff Ortner and Scott Boulais.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Monday, February 3, 2020, at Trinity Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church.

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
