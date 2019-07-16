Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery
2413 Highway 425
Rayville, LA
Delton O'Neal Wiggins


1943 - 2019
Delton O'Neal Wiggins Obituary
Delton O'Neal Wiggins

Tulsa, OK - Delton O'Neal Wiggins was reunited, at the age of 76, with his Mother and Father on July 12, 2019 at 7:15 am in Tulsa, OK. Dale was born on March 23, 1943 to Francis O. Rogers and Hardy H. Wiggins in Winnsboro, LA and he was a West Monroe High School Graduate, Class of 1961.

Dale was a Retired Chief Warrant Officer, Grade 3, in the United States Army and a proud Vietnam War Veteran. He proudly served his country for 20 years in the Field Artillery Branch.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Douglas Wiggins.

Dale is survived by his sister, Evelyn Virginia Moore and husband William T. Moore Sr.; sister in law Sue Wiggins; daughters, Ricki A. McAnelly, Toni R. Wiggins and Jamie C. Nicholas and husband Kevin T. Nicholas; grandkids, Melissa A. Fisher and husband Dustin Fisher, Zachariah D. Shelton and wife Bay Shelton, Kelsey R. Galik, Lyndsey P. Nicholas, Logan T. Nicholas; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery located at 2413 Highway 425, Rayville, LA.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Herbert Harvey Hero's Fund (HHHF) in support of the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The News Star on July 16, 2019
