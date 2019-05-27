|
|
Dennis Paul Rogers
West Monroe - Dennis Paul Rogers of West Monroe passed away May 23, 2019, at his home on the Ouachita River with a view he never tired of. While he died suddenly, he has struggled several years with progressive illness. He called his home on the river his "dream home" and loved the parties and activities they had there for many years. He spent many hours in contentment just sitting on the back porch in what he called "watching the world float by".
Born at St. Francis Hospital on February 1, 1948, he was the youngest child of Pauline Redding Rogers and Thaddeus Cortez Rogers. Following his delivery, Dennis was taken to the new home in West Monroe his father had just completed at 1502 North 3rd Street. He was welcomed as the youngest sibling of brother Richard Rogers and sisters Charlotte Rogers (Alford) and Sherry Rogers (Woodall). He was the "baby boy" of the family, a title his mother used all her life.
He graduated West Monroe High School in 1966 and ULM in 1972. His lifelong career was in mobile home refurbishment and sales, a business he learned from his brother, Richard. Until his retirement in 2011, he owned and operated Simsboro Mobile Homes.
As a senior in high school, Dennis met his life partner and bride for life, Cindy Miller. Although by all of Cindy's accounts, she "picked him out" of a crowded hallway, allowing him to believe all his life that he had found her.
Dennis and Cindy married January 25, 1975, at First Assembly of God Church in West Monroe, where his grandparents, Deliah and Floyd Redding were charter members. This marriage held an unmistakable bond through good and bad times for 44 years. Dennis was quick to adopt all of Cindy's family and held them close to his heart as he did his own. Everyone knew they could count on Dennis for love and support. While Cindy and Dennis had no children, they were blessed to raise Bianca, Cindy's niece, who Dennis claimed as his own. She brought him much happiness, pride and support.
Dennis was a member of New Iona Presbyterian Church (Highland Presbyterian), where he was baptized in February 2, 2003. He was a faithful member of this church and proud of his time as an Elder. Dennis was loved by everyone who knew him and his quick wit was always appreciated. His greatest joy in life was storytelling and telling jokes...he loved to make people laugh and he had quite the talent for it. His greatest pride was his wife, Cindy, and he often shared stories of her successes knowing the part he had played in her life.
Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, T.C. and Pauline Rogers; stepfather, Sam Danna; brother, Richard Rogers; sisters, Charlotte Alford and Sherry Woodall; mother-in-law, Irene Miller; and sisters-in-law, Charlene Barnes and Gail Hayes.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Cindy Miller Rogers; his special daughter, Bianca Hayes; sister-in-law, Karen Thompson; brother-in-law, James Woodall; brother-in-law, Larry Barnes; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins, who he valued greatly in his life. Much love to Mickey Plunk and Gary Lewis whose faithful friendship filled many of his days.
Memorial Services for Dennis will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at his home on the Ouachita River, 2410 Trenton Street. Everyone is welcomed to join his family and friends for a brief service, lunch and storytelling.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from May 27 to May 28, 2019