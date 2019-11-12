|
Dennis Ray Carpenter
West Monroe - DENNIS RAY CARPENTER
May 19, 1964 November 9, 2019
Dennis Ray Carpenter, son of John Lewis and Julia Mae, passed away in his home unexpectedly on November 9th, 2019.
Dennis Carpenter was an accomplished entrepreneur of many endeavors. He was known most for his trucking and contracting company, his love of racing, hunting, and being with family. Dennis leaves behind a legacy proving that hard work, dedication and self-motivation is all one needs to be successful, regardless of life's limitations. Above all, he was a cherished father, beloved brother, everyone's uncle, and a fun grandfather. He was a caring and valued friend to many; What some would call the last of a dying breed.
The loss of Dennis Carpenter will be mourned by many.
"Be weird. Be random. Be who YOU are.
Because you never know who would
love the person you hide."
- C.S. Lewis -
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14th¬, at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 15th. Interment to follow at the Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens.
Dennis is survived by: His only daughter Natallie Denise Carpenter;
his mother Julia Mae Carpenter; elder brother John Paul Carpenter and wife Robin; twin sister Denise and husband Larry Pixley; younger brother Terry Carpenter and wife Tina; along with nephews: Jonathan; Bobby and wife Desiree; Scott; and Jordan Pixley and wife Desiree; and great nieces and nephews: Briana, Abigail, and Trevor.
He was preceded in death by his Father, John Lewis Carpenter, and Grandson, Colton Lane Carpenter Roberts.
"A broken heart is left with the people who truly loved him; In their eyes, they lost a legend".
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019