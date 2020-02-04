|
Dennis Roy Nichols
Funeral services for Dennis Roy Nichols, of Brandon, MS, formerly of Monroe, will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at North Monroe Baptist Church with Brother Johnny Hutchison officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 5th, 2020, in the Chapel at Kilpatrick Funeral Homes in Monroe and at 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Thursday at North Monroe Baptist Church.
Dennis was born April 1, 1958 in Monroe and passed away February 3, 2020 in Jackson, MS. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Sammie Nichols and niece, Glynece Nicole Harvey. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Jackson, MS. Dennis loved spending time with his family. He loved to laugh and make others laugh.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Laura Causey Nichols; two sons, David Nichols and wife Tressie, and Kyle Nichols and wife Hannah; one grandson, Graham Thomas Nichols; father, H. T. Nichols; three sisters, Sheila Harvey and husband Dennis, Carla Ritchie and husband Glenn, Laura Womack and husband Jimmy; and several nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Marionneaux, Phillip Sheppard, and Dan Andrews. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Doctors and Nurses at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Cardiovascular ICU. We are comforted and grateful to know he is completely healed and in the presence of his Savior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Mississippi College Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P. O. Box 4071, Clinton, MS. 39058.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020