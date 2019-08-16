|
Dennis William Hennen
Monroe - Memorial services for Dennis William Hennen will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First West Church, West Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ Monroe. Dr. Mark Fenn will officiate and the eulogy will be given by Judge Stephens Winters. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until time of service (2pm) at First West Church.
Dennis was born January 21, 1957 in New Orleans, Louisiana and passed away after a lengthy illness on August 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Dennis was a member of First West Church. He was a prominent attorney in Monroe, graduating from Tulane Law School. Dennis was former president of the Louisiana Association for Justice; former member, Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board; this year's recipient for the Louisiana Association for Justice Stalwart Award and many other prestigious awards and memberships. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Howard Hennen and his brother, Mark Hennen.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Helen Pierce Hennen; children, Laura Beth Hennen and Tyler Jace Hennen; step-son, Richard Allen Reeves and wife, Tiffany Rash; office daughter, Mandye Bray Blackmon; honorary son, Adam Roger Karamanis; grandchildren, Logan Chase Reeves and Breelan McKenna Reeves; mother, Louise Banks Hennen; nephew, Derek Mark Hennen; many more cherished family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be his countless friends and colleagues.
Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Louisiana, 4600 Central Avenue, Monroe, LA 71203 (www.foodbanknela.org/give-funds/donate), Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, P O Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211 (https://secure-q.net/Donations/LBCHome/1170), or Louisiana Cancer Foundation League, 411 Calypso, Monroe, LA 71201 (www.lacancerfoundation.org/foundation.php).
We know everyone has excellent Dennis Hennen stories and we would love to hear them! Please share them in an letter, text, recorded voice memo. Letters may be sent to P O Box 2135, Monroe, Louisiana 71207 or they may be extended to the family on www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ Monroe
Published in The News Star on Aug. 16, 2019