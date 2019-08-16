Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
(318) 323-9611
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First West Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First West Church
West Monroe, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hennen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis William Hennen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis William Hennen Obituary
Dennis William Hennen

Monroe - Memorial services for Dennis William Hennen will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First West Church, West Monroe under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ Monroe. Dr. Mark Fenn will officiate and the eulogy will be given by Judge Stephens Winters. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until time of service (2pm) at First West Church.

Dennis was born January 21, 1957 in New Orleans, Louisiana and passed away after a lengthy illness on August 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Dennis was a member of First West Church. He was a prominent attorney in Monroe, graduating from Tulane Law School. Dennis was former president of the Louisiana Association for Justice; former member, Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board; this year's recipient for the Louisiana Association for Justice Stalwart Award and many other prestigious awards and memberships. Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Howard Hennen and his brother, Mark Hennen.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Helen Pierce Hennen; children, Laura Beth Hennen and Tyler Jace Hennen; step-son, Richard Allen Reeves and wife, Tiffany Rash; office daughter, Mandye Bray Blackmon; honorary son, Adam Roger Karamanis; grandchildren, Logan Chase Reeves and Breelan McKenna Reeves; mother, Louise Banks Hennen; nephew, Derek Mark Hennen; many more cherished family and friends.

Honorary pallbearers will be his countless friends and colleagues.

Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of Louisiana, 4600 Central Avenue, Monroe, LA 71203 (www.foodbanknela.org/give-funds/donate), Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, P O Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211 (https://secure-q.net/Donations/LBCHome/1170), or Louisiana Cancer Foundation League, 411 Calypso, Monroe, LA 71201 (www.lacancerfoundation.org/foundation.php).

We know everyone has excellent Dennis Hennen stories and we would love to hear them! Please share them in an letter, text, recorded voice memo. Letters may be sent to P O Box 2135, Monroe, Louisiana 71207 or they may be extended to the family on www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ Monroe
Published in The News Star on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now