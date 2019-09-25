Services
Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home
4502 Front St
Winnsboro, LA 71295
(318) 435-7007
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young's Funeral Home
4502 Front St
Winnsboro, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Young's Funeral Home
4502 Front St
Winnsboro, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dessie Horne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dessie McCoy Horne


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dessie McCoy Horne Obituary
Dessie McCoy Horne

West Monroe - Dessie McCoy Horne passed from this life to join all the ones she loves who've gone before her, on Sunday morning, September 22nd at 1:30am at Stoneybrook Alzheimer's & Dementia Care in West Monroe, Louisiana. Visitation will be Friday, September 26th from 5 to 8pm, and the funeral service on Saturday September 27th at 10am — both at Young's Funeral Home in Winnsboro, Louisiana. Interment will be next to her husband of 58 years, Charles Horne, at Ogden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Dessie and her family prefer that you support the fantastic work done by the folks at in Memphis, TN.

Born in Crowville Louisiana on February 20, 1934, Dessie lived and worked her entire life in Franklin, Richland and Ouachita parishes. She was a loyal and caring mother, aunt, sister, wife and friend. She worked to provide care and comfort to others for her entire career in healthcare beginning at Kings Hospital in Winnsboro then later at Rayville, Delhi and Winnsboro hospitals. As a young woman she loved to dance and play basketball, and after marrying Charles Horne and having children, she remained an avid basketball and Saints football fan. She loved music, the outdoors and traveling with her husband in their motor home. Dessie Horne is survived by 9 great-grandchildren - Preslee, Brady, Logan, Samuel, Makenna, Mason, Wyatt, Caroline and Patrick; 11 grandchildren - Jennifer, Casey, Madison, Brandon, Brandi, Dustin, Eric, Heather, Jonathan, Alana and Mariah; sons-in-law Edward and Colby, daughters-in-law Carol and Carmen; grandsons-in-law Joey and Gan; granddaughters-in-law Christy, Haley and Robin and her 6 children, Clarice, Charlene, Kathleen, Lary, Gary and Phyllis. The entire family is grateful for the extraordinary love and care the people of Stoneybrook provided to their mom during the final months of her life.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now