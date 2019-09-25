|
|
Dessie McCoy Horne
West Monroe - Dessie McCoy Horne passed from this life to join all the ones she loves who've gone before her, on Sunday morning, September 22nd at 1:30am at Stoneybrook Alzheimer's & Dementia Care in West Monroe, Louisiana. Visitation will be Friday, September 26th from 5 to 8pm, and the funeral service on Saturday September 27th at 10am — both at Young's Funeral Home in Winnsboro, Louisiana. Interment will be next to her husband of 58 years, Charles Horne, at Ogden Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Dessie and her family prefer that you support the fantastic work done by the folks at in Memphis, TN.
Born in Crowville Louisiana on February 20, 1934, Dessie lived and worked her entire life in Franklin, Richland and Ouachita parishes. She was a loyal and caring mother, aunt, sister, wife and friend. She worked to provide care and comfort to others for her entire career in healthcare beginning at Kings Hospital in Winnsboro then later at Rayville, Delhi and Winnsboro hospitals. As a young woman she loved to dance and play basketball, and after marrying Charles Horne and having children, she remained an avid basketball and Saints football fan. She loved music, the outdoors and traveling with her husband in their motor home. Dessie Horne is survived by 9 great-grandchildren - Preslee, Brady, Logan, Samuel, Makenna, Mason, Wyatt, Caroline and Patrick; 11 grandchildren - Jennifer, Casey, Madison, Brandon, Brandi, Dustin, Eric, Heather, Jonathan, Alana and Mariah; sons-in-law Edward and Colby, daughters-in-law Carol and Carmen; grandsons-in-law Joey and Gan; granddaughters-in-law Christy, Haley and Robin and her 6 children, Clarice, Charlene, Kathleen, Lary, Gary and Phyllis. The entire family is grateful for the extraordinary love and care the people of Stoneybrook provided to their mom during the final months of her life.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 25, 2019