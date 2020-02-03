Services
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 396-3191
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
Dewanna Hayden Obituary
Dewanna Hayden

Monroe, LA - Funeral service celebrating the life of DeWanna Hayden, of Monroe, LA will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe, LA. With Rev. Ted Freeland officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Family will receive friend for visitation, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at the funeral home.

DeWanna Hayden, 90 of Eros went home with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. DeWanna was a long time Educator with the Ouachita Parish School System and co-owner of Monroe Canvas and Awning Co. She was past Worthy Matron of two different Eastern Star Chapters and a former state officer in OES. DeWanna is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Nelia Bradford; husband of 65 years Bobby Hayden Sr.; sister, Gwendolyn Bradford; son, Herschel Hayden, and grandson, Timothy Hayden. Those left to cherish her memories include her sons, Bobby Jr. and wife Rhonda, Aubrey and wife Patti, Mike and wife Tina; daughter-in-law, Janice; grandchildren, Bobby W., Chris, Adam, Josh, Rebecca, Brittany, Brooke, Justin, Chad, Corey, Candice, Emily, and Maggie; fourteen great-grandchildren; also survived by numerous beloved nieces, nephews, friends and two very special companions: Louise Fuller and Pat Crawford.

Griffin Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
