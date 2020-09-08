Dr. Dewayne Haynes
Dr. Dewayne Haynes, 94, of Wilmot, Arkansas, died Monday, September 7, 2020. Dr. Haynes was born in the Gaines Community outside of Wilmot on October 14, 1925 and was a lifelong resident of Wilmot. He was an alumnus of Wilmot High School, Ouachita Baptist University, Henderson University, Texas A&M Commerce, and the University of Mississippi. Dr. Haynes proudly served the United States Navy as a medical corpsman during World War II, and prior to his honorable discharge, he was placed in charge of three hospital wards for wounded servicemen returning from the Pacific Theater. He was an educator, loved teaching and was most proud of his kids. His kids were from Wilmot, Arkansas, Bonita Louisiana, McGehee, Arkansas and the Parkdale, Arkansas public school systems. His college kids were from Northeast Louisiana University, Ole Miss, the University of Arkansas System and other universities. He said that watching a kid grasp, understand and apply learned concepts was the best part of being an educator. He followed his kid's careers and often talked about their accomplishments. Dr. Haynes's professional affiliations and accomplishments included Outstanding Teacher in Louisiana, meeting Orville Wright and President Eisenhower, Mayor of Wilmot, Arkansas, Chairman of the Board of Delta Bank and Trust, Professor of Education at Northeast Louisiana, Southeast Arkansas Man Power Commission, Superintendent of McGehee and Wilmot Public School Systems. His doctoral dissertation on the legality of government testing of school children was one of the first to explore the legality of the practice. After retirement, he consulted various school systems on federal funding and compliance. A creative and talented designer, he and his wife owed the Wilmot Flower Shop eventually turning it into Hard Times Antiques. He was also a very good singer and used his gift for many weddings and funerals. As a member of the United Methodist Church of Wilmot for 70 years, he devoted many hours to teaching Sunday school, leading the choir, and later learning how to play the organ for services. He loved Wilmot and Ashley County and was constantly consulted on the history of the area and the people who had lived there. His family would like to thank all his friends in Wilmot, Arkansas, and Bonita, Louisiana, including Errol Barrett, Harry, Billie, and Tracy Mayo, Janet and Darryl Clifton, the Vesper Haynes family, Diane and Stevie Hammond and Harriet and James Johnson. The family would also like to give special thanks to his caregivers Jennifer, Jackie, Kizzy and Amber, who cared for him for the last 3.5 years.
He is preceded in death by wife of 47 years, Mary Allen Schultz Haynes, his parents, Leroy and Belle Sawyer Haynes, siblings, Mary Frances Haynes, James Haynes and Clayton Haynes.
He is survived by his son, Andrew Haynes and wife, Jan, of Dallas, Texas; his grandson, Harrison Haynes of Fayetteville; his sister, Ruth Ward of Jackson, Mississippi and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside services are 10 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Wilmot Cemetery with Pastor Terrie Lynn Bunnell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilmot Cemetery Association, PO Box 160 Wilmot, AR 71676. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home of Hamburg, Arkansas. Online guestbook, www.jones-hartshorn.com
.
Visitation will be 9:45 - 10 a.m., Saturday, at the cemetery.