Diane Corry
Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Diane Corry, 81, of Monroe, will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. Ben McGehee officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Corry was born April 9, 1938 and passed away September 30, 2019. She graduated from Neville High School and attended Northeast Louisiana University. Mrs. Corry was a member of Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a life-long caregiver for many of her family members. She enjoyed long talks and spending time with her friend, Ann Windham.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James R. Corry; parents, Abner and Anna Dell Brown; and sister, Sandra Gay Humphries.
Survivors include: niece, Kim Humphries Spencer; nephews, Eric Humphries (Tammy) and Cliff Humphries (Teresa); great-nephews, John Caleb Burns (Cassidy), Cory Jacob "C.J." Robinson, Chris McKittrick (Chelsea); great-nieces, Leigha McKittrick, Barbara Gualtiere (Greg), and Jami Todisco (Franco); great-great-nephews, Brady & Braxton Burns; great-great-niece, Kylie McKittrick; brothers-in-law, Burl Humphries and Tommy Corry; and sister-in-law, Gwen Corry.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her dedicated caregiver Mary Hodges; and Dr. Richard Zweig, Heart of Hospice, and Rosemont Memory Care.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Burns, C.J. Robinson, Chris McKittrick, Glenn Roscoe, Christian Kukal, Jesse Roye, and honorary pallbearer, Fred Windham.
Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org.
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe
Published in The News Star on Oct. 3, 2019