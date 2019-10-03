Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Corry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Corry


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Corry Obituary
Diane Corry

Monroe - Funeral Services for Mrs. Diane Corry, 81, of Monroe, will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Rev. Ben McGehee officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Corry was born April 9, 1938 and passed away September 30, 2019. She graduated from Neville High School and attended Northeast Louisiana University. Mrs. Corry was a member of Lea Joyner Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a life-long caregiver for many of her family members. She enjoyed long talks and spending time with her friend, Ann Windham.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James R. Corry; parents, Abner and Anna Dell Brown; and sister, Sandra Gay Humphries.

Survivors include: niece, Kim Humphries Spencer; nephews, Eric Humphries (Tammy) and Cliff Humphries (Teresa); great-nephews, John Caleb Burns (Cassidy), Cory Jacob "C.J." Robinson, Chris McKittrick (Chelsea); great-nieces, Leigha McKittrick, Barbara Gualtiere (Greg), and Jami Todisco (Franco); great-great-nephews, Brady & Braxton Burns; great-great-niece, Kylie McKittrick; brothers-in-law, Burl Humphries and Tommy Corry; and sister-in-law, Gwen Corry.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her dedicated caregiver Mary Hodges; and Dr. Richard Zweig, Heart of Hospice, and Rosemont Memory Care.

Pallbearers will be Caleb Burns, C.J. Robinson, Chris McKittrick, Glenn Roscoe, Christian Kukal, Jesse Roye, and honorary pallbearer, Fred Windham.

Visitation will be 1:00-3:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.

Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org.

Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe
Published in The News Star on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now