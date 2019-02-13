|
DiAnn Laird McAdams
Monroe - DiAnn Laird McAdams, born October 31, 1942, ended her struggle with Alzheimer's on February 12, 2019, at home with family. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Glen McAdams; her daughters, Pamela Morgan, Debi Thompson (husband Chris), and Lori Hursey (husband Paul); her eight grandchildren, Chandler, Reid, Greyson and Kennedy Morgan, Mitchell and Lorin Blake Thompson, and Gavin and Audrey Hursey. She is also survived by her sister, Gail Dupuy (husband Tuck); mother in law, Semmie McAdams; sister-in-law, Sybil Ford (husband Wayne); sister-in-law, Brenda McAdams (husband Steve Finch); nephew, Ben Carlton (wife Michelle; Cooper, and Kyleigh); niece, Amanda McMurray (husband Bret; Decatur and Ana Gail) and niece, Melissa Bierwirth (husband Luther). DiAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Weber and Faye Laird; her niece, Leigh Ann Carlton; and her father-in-law, Harvel McAdams.
DiAnn was a 1960 Ouachita High School graduate and enjoyed spending time with her classmates over the years. She worked as a dental assistant, at Monroe Police Department, and enjoyed a 25-year career at State Farm. She retired in 1992 to enjoy many adventures with her husband, family and friends. Some of those adventures included rafting the Grand Canyon, hiking Mt. St. Helens, scuba diving, and flying in their plane. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, England, Scotland, Wales, Italy, Turkey, and a mission trip to Panama.
DiAnn was a devoted member of North Monroe Baptist Church and spent much of her time with her church family. DiAnn was an amazing wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend and will be missed by many.
The family also wishes to make a special mention of appreciation to DiAnn's caregiver, Heather and her son, Cooper, who showed so much love and compassion for her over the past two and a half years.
Memorial services will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel in Monroe on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, with Dr. Bill Dye and Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating. Visitation will be from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Graveside service will be at 11:15 AM at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Chris Thompson, Paul Hursey, Mitchell Thompson, Reid Morgan, Greyson Morgan, and Gavin Hursey will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the North Monroe Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Feb. 13, 2019