Dillon Paul Dust
Dillon Paul Dust

West Monroe - Dillon Paul Dust, 38, of West Monroe, Louisiana, passed into God's care on October 11, 2020 in Delhi, Louisiana. He was a great lover of music, outdoors, fishing and electronics. Dillon will be forever loved and missed by His family, friends and co-workers.

Dillon is survived by His mother and father Kelley Phelps Dust and Roger Dust of Booneville, Grandmother Earlene Kelley of Barling, AR, brother David Alexander Dust and wife Alisha of Greenwood, sister Regina Jones of Russellville, nephews Keegan Dust of Greenwood, Anthony Dust of Owasso, OK, nieces Danielle, Amber and Emily Leach of Russellville, Baylee an Lexi Dust of Greenwood, Grand nieces Avery , Amaya Dust of Owasso, OK, and Ember Leach of Russellville, AR.

Dillon was preceded in passing by Grandparents Glenn Phelps, Marie and Frank Dust, and Uncle Mark Phelps.

Dillon was an electronics and electrical specialist for Hydro Extrusion in Delhi, Louisiana and certainly a much loved and respected member of the team.

Dillon was also a business partner of the Gentleman's Room Barber Shop in West Monroe, LA with the Love of His life Tammy Templeton.

www.robertsfh.com




Published in The News Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
