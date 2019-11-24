|
Don Kevin Green
West Monroe - Funeral Services for Don Kevin Green, 54, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Bro. Chase Green officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA.
Mr. Green was born April 23, 1965, and passed away November 23, 2019. He enjoyed fishing, model cars and collecting oil and gas memorabilia, but more than anything Kevin loved all of his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Thomas Green.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Green; children, Don Clayton Green and wife Cammy, and Dack Lowery and wife Kasie, and Emily Green; granddaughter, Ava Lynn-Marie Lowery; his mother, Marcia Green; brothers, Richard Green, and Tim Green and wife Tricia; sisters, Erica Harris and husband David, and Michelle Ford and husband Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Shane Creech, Todd Chambliss, Malcolm Henning, Jarrod Schooley, Neal Schooley, Nathan Bird and Lane Green.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Douglas and Slade Henning.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Published in The News Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019