Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Kevin Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Kevin Green Obituary
Don Kevin Green

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Don Kevin Green, 54, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Bro. Chase Green officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA.

Mr. Green was born April 23, 1965, and passed away November 23, 2019. He enjoyed fishing, model cars and collecting oil and gas memorabilia, but more than anything Kevin loved all of his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Don Thomas Green.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Green; children, Don Clayton Green and wife Cammy, and Dack Lowery and wife Kasie, and Emily Green; granddaughter, Ava Lynn-Marie Lowery; his mother, Marcia Green; brothers, Richard Green, and Tim Green and wife Tricia; sisters, Erica Harris and husband David, and Michelle Ford and husband Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Shane Creech, Todd Chambliss, Malcolm Henning, Jarrod Schooley, Neal Schooley, Nathan Bird and Lane Green.

Honorary Pallbearers will be David Douglas and Slade Henning.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Monday, November 25, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -