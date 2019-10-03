|
|
Donald Gaines
Jonesboro - July 14, 1936 - September 30, 2019
Donald Marvin Gaines passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and loved ones on September 30, 2019 at the age of 83.
He was preceded in death by his parents Julius and Wannie Gaines, his brother Ronald Gaines, his son Donald Jeffery Gaines and daughter-in-law Karen Gaines.
He is survived by his children Marti Vasquez (Charles), LaDon Gaines, Carla Loe and Toby Gaines (Lacy), grandchildren Jacob, Bethany, Blake, Chance, Ryland, Reece, Randi, Drew, Natalie and Marcus; four great-grandchildren Lilah, Ava, Bella and Abram and his grand-dog, Hank. He also leaves behind many other relatives and dear friends.
Donald was born July 14, 1936 in Ruston, LA. He served his country in the National Guard before settling in Jonesboro, LA. Donald lived an interesting and varied life. He retired from Stone Container, where he worked on paper machine #5 for 43 years.
Donald loved to entertain his friends and family with stories, jokes and gifting them with wood carvings. He will be forever missed by all of those he left behind.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation to be held at Edmonds Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Louisiana on Saturday, October 5th at 12 PM, followed by the service at 1 PM.
Published in The News Star on Oct. 3, 2019