|
|
Donald Kinney Richardson
Monroe - A celebration of life for Donald Kinney Richardson, 76, of Monroe, will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Rev. Warren Eckhardt and Dr. Bill Dye officiating. A reception to follow the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Donald Kinney Richardson passed from this life into eternity on August 28, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1943, to Donald Longino Richardson and Nell Kinney Richardson of Tallulah, LA. He graduated from Tallulah High School in 1961 and Louisiana Tech in 1969. He married his college girlfriend and love of his life, Janet Sturdivant, on August 19, 1967. They celebrated their 52nd anniversary earlier this month. Kinney and Janet had two children, Anne Leigh Richardson (Shane Paris) and Jon Longino Richardson (Melanie). He had three grandsons, Logan, Evan and Ethan. He is also survived by his sister, Ellen Richardson Lever (Frank).
He was a retired banker and federal contractor. He was an Eagle Scout and an active member of North Monroe Baptist Church. He was in the Jaycees and loved coaching little league baseball. Although he had impaired vision for many years, he never missed "watching" his Tech Bulldogs
in all sports.
The family wants to thank the wonderful care and attention that his doctors, the late Dr. David Burkett, Dr. Mark Napoli and Dr. Charles Morgan, provided for the last 14 years.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to or to the Building Fund of the North Monroe Baptist Church.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 30, 2019