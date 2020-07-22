Dr. Donald M. "Buddy" Quinn, III
Monroe - Dr. Donald M. "Buddy" Quinn, III died on July 16, 2020, at M. D. Anderson in Houston, Texas, after a short illness. Buddy was born September 5, 1946, and was the only child of Dr. Don M. Quinn, Jr. and Mary Sims Quinn. Buddy grew up in Bastrop, Louisiana and was a graduate of Bastrop High School. After high school, he attended LSU before joining the Merchant Marines. He was on a Merchant Marine ship when he received his draft notice and reported home to proudly support his country. He served in Vietnam from 1968-1970 then returned home to complete his studies.
In 1978 Buddy graduated from LSUSD returned to his hometown and joined his father's dental practice. He practiced dentistry in Bastrop for 27 years before his retirement in 2005. During his time in Bastrop, he was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, a staff member of Morehouse General Hospital, a member of the LDA and ADA, and served as chairman of the LDA's Council on Insurance. Buddy was also very proud of his involvement in raising funds for the renovation of the Rose Theater.
Buddy never met a stranger. His friends (and everyone he met became a friend) knew that Buddy followed his strong moral compass and cared deeply for each of them. He was a man who had an insatiable curiosity about all things from tying knots to astrophysics, and while he no longer practiced dentistry, he was constantly asking about the newest procedures and techniques. He loved golf and could vividly remember every hole he ever played. He was a master in the art of conversation and always had a story to tell. His friends and family will miss his gentleness, kindness, and sense of humor.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Don and Mary Quinn, aunt Dr. Marjorie Snyder, aunt and uncle Bill and Lillian Quenan and cousin, Patty Kelly.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Mitzi Quinn, son Zack (Courtney), daughter Meg (Sean Braud), grandchildren, Lilly, Hudson, Ava, and Lula, sister-in-law Mindy Williams, nieces Jessica Bolton (John) and Julia Brolo (Tyler) and great niece Emmy Blake. He also leaves his cousins whom he loved as brothers, Will Quenan, Gary Quenan (Kay), Steve Quenan (Kyra), Dr. Jerry Snyder (Yvonne) and Mike Snyder (Sue).
The family would like to thank Dr. Brent Toups, Dr. Robert Vetsch, Dr. Chad Gardner, Dr. Freddy McMullen, Dr. Carter Cox for their constant support and friendship.
A celebration of the life of Dr. Donald M. "Buddy" Quinn, III, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Humane Society Adoption Center of Monroe, P.O. Box 15311, Monroe, LA. 71207.