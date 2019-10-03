|
Donald Walker
Swartz - Funeral Services for Mr. Donald S. Walker, 77, of Swartz, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 4, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, LA, with Bro. David Chapman and Bro. Andy Myrick officiating. Interment will follow in Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA.
Mr. Walker was born March 24, 1942, and passed away October 1, 2019. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. Mr. Walker graduated from Northeast Louisiana University. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He was instrumental in providing VFW Post 1809 with Huey Helicopter. He was a longtime, avid car collector and restorer, he loved to be outside and working in the yard and enjoyed telling jokes. But above all he loved his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. Walker and Florence W. Walker.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Vickie Walker; children, Ken Walker and fiancée Cassandra Liebman, Karen Brandli and husband John, Jason Lott, and Cherish Sanchez; five grandchildren, Grace Walker, Sadie Brandli, Madison Sanchez, Kalynn Sanchez, and Karson Sanchez; three siblings, James A. Walker, Jr., Christine G. Walker, and Linda W. Weichold; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ken Walker, James Tarkington, Jason Lott, Willie Crain, Danny Frasier and Bobby O'Neal. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steven Wardlow and James Cunningham, III.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to in honor of his grandson, Karson Sanchez, to the , or the Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Northeast LA War Veterans Home and to Premier Hospice for all of their love and care.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Oct. 3, 2019