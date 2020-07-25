1/1
Donnie G. "Buddy" Copeland
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie "Buddy" G. Copeland

Start, LA - A private family funeral service for Donnie "Buddy" G. Copeland, 79, of Start, LA will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Crew Lake United Methodist Church, Start, LA with Bro. Marshall Sevier officiating. All friends are welcome to attend the graveside service at the New Salem Cemetery, Girard, LA Monday, July 27, 2020 under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.

Mr. Buddy was born July 2, 1941 in Holly Springs, MS and passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Monroe, LA. Mr. Buddy graduated from Start High School in 1959 and attended Northeast Louisiana State University were he received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in 1964. He worked thirty-two years with Louisiana State University in both Baton Rouge and LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. In 1999 he retired as Director of Bursar Operations at LSU Baton Rouge. Buddy was a member of Crew Lake Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Fannie McGowen Copeland; and his first wife, Judy Beck Copeland, to whom he was married for 41 years prior to her death in 2002.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Shirley Dark Copeland of Start; children, Donnie Kirk Copeland and wife, Carmen of Baton Rouge and Kandi Copeland Grimes of San Antonio, TX; stepchildren, Shane Woodard of Shreveport and Sterling Woodard and wife, Emily of George Town, TX; grandchildren, Kory Dane Copeland of Woodbridge, VA, Kage Grimes of Houston, TX, and Karah Grimes of San Antonio, TX; step grandchildren, Shelby Woodard, Dillon Woodard, and Christian Woodard; great grandchildren, Kade Copeland and Cora Copeland; step great grandchildren, Sawyer Woodard and Lawson Woodard; sister, Constance Trisler of Start; brother-in-law, William E. Dark and wife, Evelyn of West Monroe; sister-in-law, Joy Hodge and husband, Diddle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Kage Grimes, Garey Trisler, Chris Collinsworth, Sterling Woodard, Shane Woodard, and Chad Domangue. Honorary pallbearers are Larry McGowen, Jimmy Fuller, Frankie Bennett, Billy Whitten, and Percell Green.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Crew Lake United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
New Salem Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved