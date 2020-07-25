Donnie "Buddy" G. Copeland
Start, LA - A private family funeral service for Donnie "Buddy" G. Copeland, 79, of Start, LA will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Crew Lake United Methodist Church, Start, LA with Bro. Marshall Sevier officiating. All friends are welcome to attend the graveside service at the New Salem Cemetery, Girard, LA Monday, July 27, 2020 under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.
Mr. Buddy was born July 2, 1941 in Holly Springs, MS and passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Monroe, LA. Mr. Buddy graduated from Start High School in 1959 and attended Northeast Louisiana State University were he received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting in 1964. He worked thirty-two years with Louisiana State University in both Baton Rouge and LSU Medical Center in Shreveport. In 1999 he retired as Director of Bursar Operations at LSU Baton Rouge. Buddy was a member of Crew Lake Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Fannie McGowen Copeland; and his first wife, Judy Beck Copeland, to whom he was married for 41 years prior to her death in 2002.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Shirley Dark Copeland of Start; children, Donnie Kirk Copeland and wife, Carmen of Baton Rouge and Kandi Copeland Grimes of San Antonio, TX; stepchildren, Shane Woodard of Shreveport and Sterling Woodard and wife, Emily of George Town, TX; grandchildren, Kory Dane Copeland of Woodbridge, VA, Kage Grimes of Houston, TX, and Karah Grimes of San Antonio, TX; step grandchildren, Shelby Woodard, Dillon Woodard, and Christian Woodard; great grandchildren, Kade Copeland and Cora Copeland; step great grandchildren, Sawyer Woodard and Lawson Woodard; sister, Constance Trisler of Start; brother-in-law, William E. Dark and wife, Evelyn of West Monroe; sister-in-law, Joy Hodge and husband, Diddle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Kage Grimes, Garey Trisler, Chris Collinsworth, Sterling Woodard, Shane Woodard, and Chad Domangue. Honorary pallbearers are Larry McGowen, Jimmy Fuller, Frankie Bennett, Billy Whitten, and Percell Green.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com
