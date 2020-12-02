Donnie Wayne Mixon, Sr.
Monroe - Funeral services for Donnie Wayne Mixon, Sr.,age 72, of Monroe will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 7, 2020, at Christ Church with Pastor Tom Lowe officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Christ Church.Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Donnie was born May 23, 1948, in Delhi, LA and passed away November 30, 2020, in Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Edward and Abbie Mixon; sister,Sandra Mixon; brother, Ronald Mixon; grandchild Gus Ables.
As a life-long patriot, Donnie was honored to serve his country in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division from 1968-1970. He then began a successful career in the oil and gas industry spanning over 50 years. He, along with his brothers, formed Mixon Bros. Drilling, Inc., drilling wells throughout the Gulf Coast for many years. His later years were spent as an oil and gas consultant and pipeline inspector, a position he greatly enjoyed as he mentored many young oil and gas professionals with his vast knowledge and experience.
Known for a life filled with goodness, loving his God and serving others, Donnie was a faithful and generous servant to all who came across his path. As much as he loved working, he loved his family even more, leaving behind treasured memories to his wife, Vikki Williamson Mixon; children, Michelle Drake (Marvin),Tim Mixon (Brooke), Donnie Mixon, Jr., (Brittany), Amelia McLemore (Tyler), special niece Amanda Ables; grandchildren, Kaleb, Jesse, Tim Jr., Kirsten, Bailey, Charley, Wes, Chloe, Tripp, Huntley, Cayden, Ava, Charlotte, Brock and Brody; brothers and sisters, Rev. David Mixon (Rhonda), Nathanael Mixon (Katherine), John Mixon, James Mixon (Debbie), Joel Mixon (Delores), Martha Massey (Rev. Paul), Paul Mixon (Ramona) and Priscilla Fitzgerald (Bobby); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jimmie Nell and Virgil Williamson; brothers-in-law, David Williamson (Barbara) and Dan Williamson (Stephanie); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many treasured friends.
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Drake, Jesse Drake, Tim Mixon, Jr., Tyler McLemore,
Ryan Mixon and Scott Mixon.
