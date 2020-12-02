1/1
Donnie Wayne Mixon Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie Wayne Mixon, Sr.

Monroe - Funeral services for Donnie Wayne Mixon, Sr.,age 72, of Monroe will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, December 7, 2020, at Christ Church with Pastor Tom Lowe officiating. Interment will follow at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Christ Church.Services are under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of West Monroe.

Donnie was born May 23, 1948, in Delhi, LA and passed away November 30, 2020, in Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Edward and Abbie Mixon; sister,Sandra Mixon; brother, Ronald Mixon; grandchild Gus Ables.

As a life-long patriot, Donnie was honored to serve his country in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division from 1968-1970. He then began a successful career in the oil and gas industry spanning over 50 years. He, along with his brothers, formed Mixon Bros. Drilling, Inc., drilling wells throughout the Gulf Coast for many years. His later years were spent as an oil and gas consultant and pipeline inspector, a position he greatly enjoyed as he mentored many young oil and gas professionals with his vast knowledge and experience.

Known for a life filled with goodness, loving his God and serving others, Donnie was a faithful and generous servant to all who came across his path. As much as he loved working, he loved his family even more, leaving behind treasured memories to his wife, Vikki Williamson Mixon; children, Michelle Drake (Marvin),Tim Mixon (Brooke), Donnie Mixon, Jr., (Brittany), Amelia McLemore (Tyler), special niece Amanda Ables; grandchildren, Kaleb, Jesse, Tim Jr., Kirsten, Bailey, Charley, Wes, Chloe, Tripp, Huntley, Cayden, Ava, Charlotte, Brock and Brody; brothers and sisters, Rev. David Mixon (Rhonda), Nathanael Mixon (Katherine), John Mixon, James Mixon (Debbie), Joel Mixon (Delores), Martha Massey (Rev. Paul), Paul Mixon (Ramona) and Priscilla Fitzgerald (Bobby); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jimmie Nell and Virgil Williamson; brothers-in-law, David Williamson (Barbara) and Dan Williamson (Stephanie); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many treasured friends.

Pallbearers will be Kaleb Drake, Jesse Drake, Tim Mixon, Jr., Tyler McLemore,

Ryan Mixon and Scott Mixon.

Online condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved