Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Dora R. Foster, 90, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 28, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA, with Dr. Mark Fenn and Dr. Dennis Swanberg officiating. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA.

Mrs. Foster was born on September 25, 1928, in Cane River, NC and passed away on September 23, 2019, in West Monroe, LA. Dora dedicated her life to her family. She was a very special person to each family member and loved by all. Mrs. Foster always had a smile on her face and you could always feel the joy in her heart. She was an avid gardener all of her life, who loved to be outdoors taking care of her roses and flower beds. Dora was also an avid Atlanta Braves Fan, following the team for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Foster; her brothers and sisters, Charles Radford, Joe Radford, Doris Radford Adams and Bruce Radford.

Survivors include her sons, Mike Foster and wife, Martha, Dr. Gerald Foster and wife, Judy, and Danny Foster and wife, Lynn; grandchildren, Angela Foster Hammond and husband, Rob, Ashley Foster Harper and husband, Shannon, Jami Foster Smith and husband, Sean, Justin Foster and wife, Casey, Stephen Foster and wife, Anna, Michael Foster, Matthew Foster, Kaitlyn Foster, and Rani Winderweedle; great-grandchildren, Abby Hammond, Garrett Hammond, Crew Harper, Cam Harper, Eli Foster, Charlie Foster, Aubrey Foster, and Teddi Dever.

Pallbearers will be Justin Foster, Stephen Foster, Michael Foster, Matthew Foster, Sean Smith, and Rob Hammond.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, LA or .

Online Registry/ Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 27, 2019
