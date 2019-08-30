|
|
Dorene Poole
West Monroe -
A celebration of Life will be held for Dorene Johnson Poole Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe with Bro Bryan Rankin officiating. Interment will follow at Hasley Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday, August 30 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs Poole was born in Wyatt, Louisiana and passed away at Ridgecrest Nursing Home West Monroe on August 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hareace Johnson Borland and John W Johnson, her brothers I G Johnson and Bobby Ray Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her nephew Dennis Johnson, sister in laws, Jo Howard and Grace Herrington and their husbands, four brother in laws, Bunk, Willard, Raymond and John Poole and their wives.
Mrs Poole is survived by her husband of 70 years, Truman Poole. She is also survived by her nephew she helped raise and loved as a son, Donnie Poole and his wife Judy. Also surviving her are niece Theresa Fisher of Yakima, Washington, nephew Keith Johnson of Yakima, Washington, Butch Johnson and wife Jan of Jonesboro, LA and many other special nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her sister in laws, Sis Heflin of Shreveport, LA, Myrtis Wilks, of Columbia, LA, and Patsy Graves and husband, RF. She is also survived by brother in law, Billy Jo Poole and wife, Goldie of Hebert, LA . She will be deeply missed by special friends Georgia and Anna Tullos, Betty Armstrong, Darryl Ferguson and wife Sandy, Bill and Mary Holland, Lisa Stockle and Lydia Baugh and many other friends.
Dorene loved selling real estate not only to the wealthy, but especially to people who needed help to have a nice home. She worked tirelessly to help those who were less fortunate, but willing to work. She was a mentor and an inspiration, especially to women, she always championed equality and she was always ready to offer guidance and help to anyone. She was a top salesperson in real estate and insurance for many many years.
Dorene's greatest joy was time spent hunting with Truman and friends who shared that joy. They spent many happy hours camping and hunting deer, squirrels, turkeys and birds. She also dearly loved fishing and eating them when fried by dear late friend, Ruff Tullos.
Dorene loved her family and friends unconditionally. She would help them any way she could. She cooked thousands of meals and delivered them to those in need of a good meal.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Brooks, Howie Howard, Ryan Howard, Lee Richardson, Steve Poole, and Duane Wilks.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Darrell Ferguson, Billie Holland, Jeff Smith, Foster Poole, TJ Stewart and Lloyd Williams.
The family thanks the nurses and staff of Ridgecrest Nursing Home for their care and dedication, especially Amber Chilton. They also thank Sandra Edwards for her watchful care of our precious Dorene.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe
Published in The News Star on Aug. 30, 2019