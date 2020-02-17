Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Doris Bradley


1932 - 2020
Doris Bradley Obituary
Doris Bradley

Monroe - Funeral service for Mrs. Doris "Big Mama" Bradley, 87, of Monroe, will be on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home-West Monroe, with Bro. Tom Lowe and Sammi Smith officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Harris Cemetery in Crowville, LA, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Big Mama was born on August 6, 1932 and passed from this life on February 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Nolan "Red" Bradley; brothers, Duane Hooter, Fred Hooter, and Jack Hooter; sisters, Jean Thompson and Sue Hooter. Survivors left to cherish her memory are her children, Kaye Humble and husband Barry, Skiatook OK, Kim Parker, Dallas TX, Phillip Bradley and wife Rebecca, Nashville AR; and cherished friend Lisa Frost, sisters, Jan (Joni) Hardwell, Pineville, LA, Camille Hatch, West Monroe. She survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great- grandchildren. Pallbearers to honor the memory of Mrs. Bradley will be Buddy Frost, Mike Vosburg, Michael Vosburg, Brian Vosburg, Allen Bradley, Jeremy Humble, Nolan Humble.

