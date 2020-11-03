Doris Denmon



Forest - Doris Butter Denmon, age 102



Forest, La



Cox Funeral Home



Oak Grove, La



Memorial services for Doris Butter Denmon, age 102, of Forest, La will be 10:30AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Cox Funeral Home in Oak Grove, La with Rev. Colin Trisler officiating. Burial will be in the NELA Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, LA with her husband James. Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.



Visitation will be Wednesday from 5PM - 7PM at Cox Funeral Home.



Doris was born on July 8, 1918, at Forest Hill, La, and passed away on November 2, 2020 in Monroe, La.



Doris was the youngest of seven children born to Henry R. Butter and Lavinia Dunn Butter.



Doris graduated from Forest Hill School and Louisiana Normal School (now Northwestern State) in 1938.



She and James Denmon met at college and married in 1939 at Magnolia, Arkansas. James was employed by USDA and they lived at several places in North La, until he was drafted into the Army in WWII. At that time, they had a son, Larry, daughter, Dottye, and soon after son, Terry. After discharge from duty in a tank battalion in Europe, they settled in West Carroll Parish, employed with USDA (FHA). Son, Douglas was born in 1948 at Oak Grove. Doris became a teacher at Pioneer High School, then at Oak Grove High School teaching chemistry and biology.



James and Doris raised the family in Forest, instilling a strong work ethic and a sound moral compass that made them very proud of their children. They made trips to Branson and carried grandchildren numerous times. After retirement they traveled to many places and visited family often.



James died in 2000 after a long struggle with lung disease. Doris then became an artist and joined the Red Hat Ladies and the West Carroll quilting group. Doris took pride in her house and lawn. She loved her family, Forest Baptist Church and friends. Having her children home for a meal was a high light of her long life. She was a quite southern lady of extra ordinary intelligence and a hard worker.



Doris' final years were spent at St. Joseph Assisted Living in Monroe, where she received excellent care and enjoyed dominos, watching Hwy 165 traffic and looking at Bayou Desiard.



She is survived by her children, Larry Denmon (Nita) of Forest, La, Dottye Ellis (Rene) of Mandeville, La, Terry Denmon (Annette Napier) of Monroe, La, Douglas Denmon (Anita) of Monroe, La, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband James Denmon, 6 siblings, and 13 in-laws.



Pallbearers will be grandsons.



Honorary pallbearers will the Red Hat Ladies and the Gotcha You Covered Quilting Group.



A special thanks to St. Joseph Assisted Living Staff and B & K sitters. They made Doris comfortable and safe.



Memorials may be made to the La Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, La or Forest Baptist Church in Forest, La.









