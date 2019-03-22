|
Doris Irene Smith Popwell
Sterlington - Funeral services for Doris Irene Smith Popwell, 102, of Sterlington will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Fletcher, Bro. Don Reeves and Bro. Ronnie Parks officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty cemetery, near Linville, under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.
Mrs. Popwell passed away on March 21, 2019. Mrs. Popwell was a lifelong resident of Union Parish and a member of Spencer Baptist Church. She was a loving, dedicated, hardworking mother. Mrs. Popwell loved to cook for her family, her church and her community. She was a faithful servant to her Lord, growing up in very hard times earlier in her life. She gave much, but asked for little.
Mrs. Popwell was preceded in death by her husbands, Pervis Smith and Douglas Popwell; parents, Lonnie & Nina Guinn Wells; eleven brothers; and one sister.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jerry Smith & wife, Judy of Dean, La.; four daughters, Barbara S. Bowen of Spencer, La., Jackie Cooper & husband, Surville of Linville, La., Theresa Hollis & husband, Jimmy of Haile, La. and Kayla Towns & husband, Richard of Litroe, La.; one sister, Mayola Jordan of Dallas, Tx.; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; twenty-two great great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m., at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel.
Farrar Funeral Home
Farmerville, La.
Published in The News Star on Mar. 22, 2019