Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Doris Kilcrease Harper

West Monroe - Funeral services for Doris Kilcrease Harper, 74 will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, September 2, 2019 at Christ Church in West Monroe. Rev. Jeffrey Kent will officiate. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Christ Church in West Monroe. Doris was born in Bonita, LA to on September 18, 1944 and passed away on August 30, 2019 in West Monroe. She was a member of Christ Church and retired from Glenwood Hospital after 37 years of service as a nurse. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe
Published in The News Star on Sept. 1, 2019
